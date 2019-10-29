Hong Kong to record negative economic growth in 2019, says leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Oct 29) she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests.

Lam was speaking a day after Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong has fallen into recession and was unlikely to achieve any growth this year.

"The blow (from the protests) to our economy is comprehensive," Chan said in a blog post, adding that a preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction - the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be "extremely difficult" to achieve the government's pre-protest forecast of between zero and 1 per cent annual economic growth.

Earlier this month, finance firm Goldman Sachs estimated Hong Kong may have lost as much as US$4 billion in deposits to rival financial hub Singapore between June and August​​​​​​​.

Protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up trouble.

Tourists numbers have plummeted, with visitor numbers down nearly 50 per cent in October, a decline Chan called an "emergency".



Retail operators, from prime shopping malls to family-run businesses, have been forced to close for multiple days over the past few months.

