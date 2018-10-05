Hong Kong refuses to renew visa of Asia editor of Financial Times

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has declined to renew a work visa for the Asia news editor of the Financial Times, who is also the vice-president of the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC).

"The Hong Kong authorities have rejected an application to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, Asia news editor at the Financial Times," the newspaper said in a statement on Friday (Oct 5).

"This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong. We have not been given a reason for the rejection."

Victor Mallet, Asia news editor at the Financial Times. (Photo: Victor Mallet/Twitter)

Both Hong Kong's immigration department and Mr Mallet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The move comes two months after Mr Mallet, who was the FCC's acting president at the time, hosted a speech by an independent activist in a move that was strongly condemned by China's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry had urged the FCC to withdraw its invitation to Andy Chan, a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, which was formally banned by Hong Kong authorities last month.

It was the first outlawing of a political organization since Britain handed its former colony back to Chinese rule in 1997.



FILE PHOTO: Andy Chan, founder of the Hong Kong National Party, speaks during a luncheon at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2018. Paul Yeung/Pool via REUTERS

Since then, the territory has been ruled under the "one country, two systems" principle, which promises the city a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China.