Hong Kong reports 123 new COVID-19 cases as local transmissions stay high

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 123 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Jul 24), including 115 that were locally transmitted, a new daily record, as authorities warn the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

The global financial hub reported 118 new cases on Thursday, after it extended strict social distancing measures this week.

Since late January, more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 16 of whom have died.

