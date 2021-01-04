Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-February due to COVID-19 spread

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Monday (Jan 4) extended its suspension of face-to-face school classes until mid-February, with the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian financial hub remaining "critical".

Schools in the city have been mostly shut for a year, with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all kindergartens and schools would suspend face-to-face teaching until after the Chinese New Year Holiday which ends on Feb 15.

Primary and secondary schools can allow some students to return to take exams under strict conditions.

Hong Kong saw a resurgence in the number of cases at the end of November, prompting curbs including shutting down dining in restaurants after 6pm and closing gyms and beauty salons.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These measures will remain in place for a further two weeks.

Densely populated Hong Kong has recorded around 9,000 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram