Hong Kong security law will not be retroactive: Chinese official

SHENZHEN: Hong Kong's national security legislation will not punish people retroactively, a senior Chinese official said on Monday (Jun 15), touching on a key question raised by local residents, diplomats and foreign investors over the controversial law.

Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, also said that while Beijing must be able to have jurisdiction over the most serious national security cases, the financial hub should be responsible for most enforcement work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing last month moved to directly impose the legislation on Hong Kong in a bid to tackle secession, subversion and foreign interference in the city.

Beijing's parliament has previously said the law will allow mainland security agencies to publicly operate in Hong Kong for the first time.

Speaking at a seminar in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Deng said the law will comply with Hong Kong's legal and judicial system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Although there are differences in the legal systems of Hong Kong and the mainland, the principles followed by the Hong Kong and mainland criminal laws are not that great," Deng said.

"Both laws include principles such as presumption of innocence, the right for criminal suspects and defendants to have legal defence, and laws not being applied retrospectively. All these principles can be stipulated in this legislation."

Some people in the territory fear the legislation could be applied retroactively and target people for actions committed in the past that could carry a heavy sentence under the new law, details of which have not been revealed.

China added it will have jurisdiction over "some extremely rare" national security cases in Hong Kong.

Deng said enforcing the national security law would largely fall to Hong Kong's local authorities and police.

"However, the central authorities should also reserve jurisdiction over some extremely rare cases when an offence takes place in Hong Kong and poses a serious threat to China's national security," Deng said.

Under a "One Country, Two Systems" agreement ahead of the handover by Britain, China said it would let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047, including legislative and judicial independence.

But Deng's comments are the first time a Beijing official has made clear that mainland authorities will have jurisdiction over some national security cases once the law is passed.

"Both the central government and the Hong Kong government need to set up an organisation dedicated to safeguard national security," Deng said.

Central authorities, he added, would help "supervise and instruct" local authorities on enforcing national security.

"The central authorities must have practical means to handle national security cases in Hong Kong and must be able to create an effective deterrence, instead of being satisfied with just chanting slogans and making gestures," Deng said.

Critics of the legislation fear it will stifle freedoms in the former British colony, including freedom of speech and an independent judiciary, which are seen as key to its success as a global financial hub.

The law has reignited protests after a lull for much of this year due to coronavirus, although police have moved swiftly to stamp out recent rallies, in many cases citing a ban on groups of more than eight people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong insist the law will focus on "troublemakers" who pose a threat to national security and have said the broader public have no reason to worry.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram