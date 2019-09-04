Hong Kong shares surge after Carrie Lam said to 'withdraw' controversial Bill

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's main stock benchmark surged more than 3 per cent on Wednesday (Sep 4) afternoon after media reported the government would formally withdraw the proposed extradition Bill.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will officially withdraw the proposed extradition Bill later on Wednesday, meeting one of the protesters' key demands, local media reported citing anonymous sources.

The withdrawal of the Bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be sent to mainland China to face trial, is one of the main demands of protesters who have plunged the city into its deepest crisis in decades.



The unrest is piling pressure on Ms Lam who told a group of business people last week that she had "very, very limited" ability to end the crisis and it had been elevated "to a national level", a reference to the leadership in Beijing.

Her comments in an audio recording of the meeting were reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ms Lam also said in the recording that she would step down if she had a choice, fuelling protesters' complaints that the partial autonomy granted to Hong Kong in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" agreement is being slowly eroded by Beijing.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam triggered the protests with her attempt to push through a law allowing extradition to mainland China AFP/Anthony WALLACE

Beijing denies that and says it is committed to the formula.

Ms Lam on Tuesday said she had never discussed resignation with Beijing and believed her government could solve the crisis without Beijing's help.

China denies it is meddling in Hong Kong's affairs but warned again on Tuesday that it would not sit idly by if the unrest threatened Chinese security and sovereignty.