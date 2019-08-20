Man arrested after 3 wounded in knife attack at Tseung Kwan O Lennon Wall in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A 50-year-old man has been arrested after three people were wounded in a knife attack in Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of Tuesday (Aug 20) morning, Hong Kong police said in a press conference.

The attack happened at 1.36am in a pedestrian walkway, and officers reached the scene at 1.40am, Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung said, adding that the suspect had already fled the scene.



Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department took over and found two knives in the area. A 50-year-old man was arrested at about 3pm on suspicion of wounding and has been detained for questioning.

A video on social media shows a confrontation involving several people in a tunnel which has its walls turned into Lennon Walls, where people write messages of support on colourful post-its for the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.



In the video, a woman can be heard saying: "Someone's being stabbed. He's holding a knife."

Another man can be heard shouting: "Call the police, call the police."



A "Lennon Wall" is shown in a tunnel of Tseung Kwan O district. (File photo: AFP/Philip FONG)

One of the women who was involved in the scuffle runs towards the camera, with the woman filming the scene asking: "Are you okay?"

SUSPECT'S MOTIVE "TO BE INVESTIGATED"



When asked if the suspect is a Chinese national, police said the man is "not a mainlander" and holds a Hong Kong identity card.

When asked if the incident is related to the ongoing protests, police said: "Whether his motive is related to the recent protests, this is still under our investigation.

"Initially he admitted that he may be under the influence of alcohol at that moment, but the details of his motive are to be investigated."

The Hong Kong Economic Journal said in a statement on their website that one of its reporters, a 26-year-old woman, was injured in the incident. She was taken to the intensive care unit.

It added that a 24-year-old man suffered a head injury and a 35-year-old woman sustained injuries to her hands and feet. The man has been discharged, while the woman is in stable condition. The newspaper condemned the violence.

"The police do not accept or tolerate any violent acts. We will investigate every case critically," Chief Superintendent Tse said.