Hong Kong temporarily suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's representative office in Taiwan has temporarily suspended operations, a Hong Kong government spokesperson said on Tuesday (May 18), adding only that the decision was not related to the rise in COVID-19 cases there.

Tensions between the Beijing-backed Hong Kong government and Taiwan have risen since protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China imposed a sweeping national security law last year to quell the unrest, prompting many activists to leave the city.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Taipei has criticised the law and opened a local office to help people who may want to leave Hong Kong.



Taiwan's democratically elected leader President Tsai Ing-wen has been supportive of Hong Kong's democracy movement.



Last year, Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong were told their visas would not be renewed unless they signed a document supporting Beijing's claim to Taiwan under its "one China" policy, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Taiwan warned only eight officials remained in the Hong Kong office and their visas will only last until the end of the year.



Hong Kong's Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau announced the decision to suspend the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taiwan without providing an explanation.

It said requests for assistance would be handled through hotlines and via the Hong Kong government website.

Advertisement

"The suspension is not related to the pandemic situation in Taiwan. We do not have anything further to add," a Hong Kong government spokesperson said.

Asked whether the closure was tied to politics, the spokesperson declined to comment.



Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said it was working on a response on the matter.

Hong Kong abides by China's view that democratic, self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and must be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Like Beijing, Hong Kong does not recognise Taiwanese authorities as legitimate.

However, there is a huge amount of trade between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

According to Hong Kong's government, Taiwan is its second-largest trading partner, its third-largest market for domestic exports, its fifth-largest market for re-exports and its second-largest source of imports.



Representative offices were opened during a warmer period of ties.

Hong Kong's office started operations in 2011 and acts much like a consulate, handling enquiries from residents in Taiwan as well as business and cultural exchanges.

Taiwan has an equivalent office in Hong Kong.

