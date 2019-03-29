Hong Kong tourist dies in fall at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX: A Hong Kong tourist plunged to his death on Thursday (Mar 28) after slipping over a ledge while taking photographs at a Grand Canyon lookout, a tour operator said.

The tourist, believed to be in his 50s, was taking photos during a mid-morning stop at the Eagle Point overlook on land owned by the Hualapai tribe when he slipped and fell, said David Leibowitz, spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a company that operates attractions in the area.

Advertisement

He is presumed dead and rescuers were trying to recover the body late on Thursday afternoon, Leibowitz said. The tourist’s name was not immediately released.

The man was part of a tour group visiting Grand Canyon West, a popular area that includes the horseshoe-shaped, glass Skywalk that juts out from the canyon wall and offers a look into the canyon some 4,000 feet below. It is west of the Grand Canyon National Park.

