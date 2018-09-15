'Severe disruptions' expected at Hong Kong airport due to Typhoon Mangkhut: Cathay Pacific

HONG KONG: Expect "severe disruptions" at Hong Kong International Airport as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the city this weekend, said Cathay Pacific in a travel advisory on Saturday (Sep 15).

Hong Kong's flagship carrier has already cancelled more than 400 flights in the next three days.

The airline's regional arm, Cathay Dragon, has also cancelled flights.

Cathay is among at least five international airlines, including Singapore Airlines, that have announced flight delays and cancellations before Super Typhoon Mangkhut bears down on the city.

The strongest typhoon this year smashed through the Philippines early on Saturday, killing at least three people, and is barrelling towards Hong Kong and southern China.

The windows of Marks & Spencer in Citywalk shopping centre in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong have been taped up in preparation for Super Typhoon Mangkhut. (Photo: Phoebe Wong)

Netting set up in front of glass windows at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong in preparation for Super Typhoon Mangkhut. (Photo: Phoebe Wong)

A Strong Wind Signal No. 3 is in force in Hong Kong on Saturday evening, but the weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly at around midnight, warned the Hong Kong Observatory.

It will raise the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal between 11pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

"The Observatory makes a special appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the shoreline, and not to engage in water sports," said the Hong Kong weather agency.



Windows at a school in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong have been taped up in preparation for Super Typhoon Mangkhut. (Photo: Phoebe Wong)

The Hong Kong government said Mangkhut will pose "a severe threat to the region", with many residents in the city and neighbouring Macau stocking up on food and supplies.

Volunteers were seen helping residents of low-lying Hong Kong fishing village Tai O hoist their furniture and appliances to higher ground.