Anger grows over Hong Kong university sacking of activist for taking part in protests

HONG KONG: A prominent Hong Kong democracy activist on Wednesday (Jul 29) vowed to appeal his sacking by a top university as city leaders and education chiefs were accused of failing to defend academic freedoms under Beijing's tightening grip.

Law professor Benny Tai, 56, said he was sacked on Tuesday by a disciplinary committee at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) after he was jailed last year for taking part in protests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Tai said he would appeal the university's decision and consider launching a judicial review.

He also made a personal appeal to city leader Carrie Lam.

"Though I know this is a futile process, Carrie Lam cannot evade ... her responsibility of infringing Hong Kong's academic freedom," Tai wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is clear evidence that a power beyond the university has overturned the decision of the university," he said.

Tai, a non-violence advocate, is a leading figure within Hong Kong's movement.

He was jailed last year over his involvement in huge protests in 2014 that brought parts of the city to a standstill for weeks.

State media has previously described him as a "hardcore troublemaker" colluding with foreign forces.

The Liaison Office, which represents Beijing's government in the city, released a statement late on Tuesday calling Tai "evil" and welcoming his removal.

Earlier in the month the same office accused Tai of trying to foment a "revolution".

The sacking has sent a new chill through the city's campuses already rattled by Beijing imposition of a sweeping national security law last month that has begun to criminalise certain political views.

"Benny Tai has become a martyr to civil disobedience," a political science professor at HKU wrote on his Facebook page.

"The University of Hong Kong has sacrificed its reputation and it will not be able to hold its head high in the international academic community," he added.

"This day will become a major stain in the history of the University of Hong Kong that cannot be washed away."

Sophie Richardson, a China expert with Human Rights Watch, said international universities should now reassess their relationship with HKU.

"Calling all unis with ties to HKU and claim to uphold #academicfreedom: Time to speak up about this outrage," she tweeted.

Joshua Wong, a prominent student activist who has also served jail time for leading protests wrote: "#Beijing now extends its reach to academic freedoms in #HK."

HKU has yet to issue a statement outlining why Tai was sacked and how it came to the decision.

Late on Tuesday it released a statement saying it had "resolved a personnel issue concerning a teaching staff member" but it did not name Tai or give any details on what the outcome was citing privacy.

HKU did not respond to media enquiries seeking further information.