Hong Kong braces for tropical cyclone Wipha; observatory issues storm signal no 8

HONG KONG: Hong Kong braced itself for tropical cyclone Wipha on Wednesday (Jul 31) as the city's observatory issued a number 8 storm signal.



This signal indicates higher wind speeds of 63km/h to 117 km/h, and gusts may exceed 180km/h. In addition to the strong wind signal, the Hong Kong Observatory also issued a thunderstorm warning, which will remain in force until 3pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Observatory warned that the heavy rain may bring about flash floods.

"There will be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas. People who are likely to be affected should take necessary precautions to reduce their exposure to risk posed by the heavy rain and flooding," it said.



"The Gale or Storm Signal Number 8 is expected to remain in force for most of the rest of today."

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCHOOLS SUSPENDED, FLIGHTS COULD BE DELAYED

The Education Bureau announced that all school classes were suspended on Wednesday.

"Schools should implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students. They should ensure that conditions are safe before allowing students to return home," it said in a statement.

Care centres and other welfare services - including after-school centres, elderly services and day rehabilitation centres - were all closed.

"Members of the public who have taken their children and family members to those centres are advised to make arrangements for their safe return home as soon as possible," the Hong Kong government said.

Flights may also be affected by the weather, the Hong Kong International Airport said on Facebook.

"Due to the impact brought by typhoon Wipha, flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport may be affected. Airport Authority Hong Kong advices passengers to stay alert of airline’s announcements and confirm their seats before heading to the airport," it said.



Cathay Pacific issued a statement at 12.30pm warning that there might be delays, diversions or cancellations to flights on Wednesday.

"Tropical Cyclone Wipha is approaching the Hong Kong region. We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the potential impact to our flights in and out of Hong Kong International Airport. There are currently no significant changes to our schedules," it added.

Congestion in telecommunications networks may also occur, the city's Office of the Communications Authority said.

"In view of the inclement weather, members of the public may be eager to contact relatives and friends by phone or through social media or instant messaging via broadband services," it added.

"This can cause serious congestion in the telecommunications networks. If your phone calls cannot get through instantly or you experience very slow broadband services, please try again later to avoid further burden on the networks."

Employers and contractors should observe electrical safety as well, Hong Kong's labour department said.

"The Labour Department reminds employers and contractors that they should adopt necessary work arrangements and take suitable safety measures to protect the safety of their employees when they are carrying out electrical work or handling electrical plant," the department said.



The Hong Kong government also urged the public to report cases of flooding.



SINGAPOREANS IN HONG KONG ADVISED TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong advised Singaporeans in Hong Kong and Macao to take precautions due to the weather conditions.

Singaporeans likely to be affected should secure their homes, doors and windows, and avoid the shoreline and outdoor activity, it said in a Facebook post.



