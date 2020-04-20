Hong Kong reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time since early March

HONG KONG: Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday (Apr 20) for the first time since early March, health authorities said, though they urged residents to maintain strict hygiene and social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel.

The city, which has avoided the exponential increases seen in other parts of the world, has confirmed 1,026 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January. The previous day with no recorded cases was Mar 5.

While schools remain closed, many people are working from home and shopping malls and restaurants are less busy, Hong Kong has stopped short of a full lockdown like those imposed in other cities such as London and New York.

Almost all Hong Kongers wear masks, office buildings, commercial centres and public institutions run temperature checks, and free sanitiser dispensers are widely available.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from Mar 29 and later extended that restriction until Apr 23.

Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport are suspended indefinitely.



