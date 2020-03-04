Hong Kongers hit hiking trails to escape COVID-19 woes

HONG KONG: Hong Kongers are escaping the coronavirus anxiety that has gripped the crowded city by heading for the hills to find fresh air and space to exercise.

While the financial hub is known for soaring skyscrapers and cramped housing blocks, its steep mountains and remote hiking trails offer welcome relief from the COVID-19 fears which triggered the closure of public facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the financial hub is known for soaring skyscrapers and cramped housing blocks, its steep mountains and remote hiking trails offer welcome relief from the COVID-19 fears which have triggered the closure of public facilities. (Photo: AFP/Yan Zhao)

A man takes a selfie with his child along a hiking trail in Hong Kong, Feb 22, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash)

On a narrow nature trail that winds up to High Junk Peak, overlooking the turquoise shoreline of Clear Water Bay, hikers form a queue on the steep and rocky path up to the summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've been staying at home for too long. Going out hiking, I think everyone shares the same thought - that is to breathe some fresh air, make ourselves comfortable, enjoy the breeze and the view," 26-year-old Sadie Lam tells AFP.

Over the past weekends, long, snaking lines of people have been seen on popular trails like Lion Rock and Dragon's Back.

People stop to take in the view at a lookout point along a hiking trail in Hong Kong. Feb 22, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash)

A man walks his dogs along a hiking trail in Hong Kong, Feb 22, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash)

However, the sudden increase in hikers has left a trail of rubbish behind, including surgical masks and hand wipes, and environmental group Greenpeace is urging people to "hike without trace".

About 101 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong, two of whom have died.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram