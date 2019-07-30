Clashes between officers and protesters outside Hong Kong police station

HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong used pepper spray and batons on Tuesday (Jul 30) night against protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung police station - where officers had charged dozens of fellow demonstrators with rioting earlier in the evening.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw riot police with batons and shields rush out of the police station towards protesters, sparking clashes with pepper spray used.



The protesters shouted "Add oil" - a popular Cantonese phrase of encouragement - and "Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times", the campaign slogan used by jailed activist Edward Leung that has become an increasingly common chant in recent weeks.

Leung was jailed for six years last year after he was found guilty of rioting in clashes with police in 2016.

Police use pepper spray during clashes with protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung police station, in support of protesters detained with the charge of rioting. (Photo: AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE)

The police station had metal shutters pulled down over the door and all public-facing windows.



The 44 protesters charged on Tuesday had formed an illegal assembly and blocked roads along Connaught Road West and Des Voeux Road West near Western Street on Sunday, the Hong Kong government said in a media release on Tuesday evening.



"They set up roadblocks by umbrellas, wooden planks, bamboo sticks and railings; pried up pavement bricks, demolished roadside fences, damaged street signs and lampposts as well as attacked police officers at scene with lethal weapons such as bricks and sharpened iron rods."



A police officer points a firearm during clashes with protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung police station, in support of protesters detained with the charge of rioting. (Photo : AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE)

After the protesters ignored repeated warnings to leave the area, police officers took "dispersal action" at about 7pm. Police arrested 49 people aged between 16 and 41.



A 33-year-old man among those charged for rioting was also charged with assaulting a police officer. Separately, a 24-year-old man was charged with possession of offensive weapons.

