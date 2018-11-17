Hospital employee in Malaysia attacks supervisor with machete over appraisal dispute

LIMBANG, Sarawak: A 31-year-old hospital administrative assistant has been detained for attempting to attack his supervisor with a machete over a performance appraisal dispute.

Limbang police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspect, who works at Limbang Hospital, was detained after his supervisor, a 34-year-old woman, lodged a police report.

“A machete measuring 42.5cm in a wooden sheath was confiscated," Bukhori said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 17).

The suspect had confronted the victim at 2.15pm on Thursday as he was not satisfied with an 80 per cent score given by the victim, compared with 87 per cent earlier, Bukhori said.

“Investigations found the suspect, who worked in the same section with the victim for two years, had brought the machete and unsheathed it in an attempt to attack the victim,” he said.

The victim had initially approached the suspect to discuss the issue, but was ignored, Bukhori said. The suspect then attempted to attack the victim but was prevented by a colleague who was at the scene.

"The victim was not injured,’’ he said.

He added that before the incident, the victim and the suspect had a misunderstanding at work, which they managed to resolve.

The suspect will be remanded for four days until Wednesday. A urine test showed that he was not under the influence of drugs.