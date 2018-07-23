How does British PM May relax? Walking, cooking and US police drama NCIS
British Prime Minister Theresa May gave some insight on Monday about how she deals with what one voter said was the most stressful job in the world: walking with her husband, cooking and watching U.S. police drama NCIS.
While on a visit to a factory to the northern English city of Newcastle, May was asked how she coped with "the world's most stressful job".
"I like walking so my husband and I enjoy going walking when we can, taking holidays walking," May said. "I enjoy cooking which has a benefit because you get to eat it as well as make it. I have over 150 cookbooks so I spend quite a lot of time looking at cookbooks."
"I quite like watching NCIS when I can," May said.
