How North Korean state media are covering Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: State media in North Korea on Monday (Jun 11) covered Kim Jong Un’s arrival in Singapore in a news bulletin.

The bulletin, which was helmed by famed newsreader Ri Chun Hee, showed stills of Kim inspecting a guard-of-honour at Pyongyang airport before his departure to Singapore on Sunday.

Another still photo in the news clip showed him shaking hands with North Korean officials, with another showing him waving from outside the Air China 747 jumbo which brought him to Singapore.

According to Wall Street Journal's Jonathan Cheng, North Korea's main newspaper also covered the leader's trip to Singapore with a front-page photo of Kim boarding the plane.





The news report also showed his arrival in Singapore, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as stills of his convoy’s journey to St Regis hotel, where he is staying for the summit.

A screengrab from North Korean media showing Kim Jong Un's meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Kim’s meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was also covered in the seven-minute news bulletin.



The summit, a first between the heads of state of North Korea and the United States, will be held on Tuesday at Sentosa's Capella hotel.



More than 2,500 journalists from around the world have converged on Singapore to cover the summit