How peaceful street protests turned violent in Jakarta

JAKARTA: A “provocative and violent” crowd turned up from nowhere in central Jakarta at around 11pm on Tuesday (May 21) before deadly clashes broke out, an Indonesian police spokersperson said.



Six people were killed after riots took place following the announcement of official election results on Tuesday and more than 200 people injured, Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan confirmed on Wednesday morning.



Just hours earlier on Tuesday evening, police officers had been joined by a separate group of protesters for breaking fast and prayers, before the night's violence unfolded.

According to inspector-general Muhammad Iqbal, the head of public relations for Indonesian police, a number of groups had participated in a “conducive, cooperative and peaceful” protest in front of the Election Supervisory Agency from 10am, local time.

They then dispersed following prayers at 9pm, while officers on the ground continued to secure a number of places, he said.

ROCKS, MOLOTOV COCKTAILS, FIRECRACKERS

“Around 11pm, suddenly there was a crowd - we do not know where they were from - they were provocative and violent. They damaged security barriers and provoked officials,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“(As) per our SOP (standard operating procedure), officials pushed them back since they went beyond the hours. They were not cooperative and brutally attacked officials with rocks, Molotov cocktails and firecrackers.”

Indonesian TV footage showed showed police firing tear gas as protesters hurled fireworks and other objects at officers in riot gear in a main street in the capital.



The violent group of protesters were not cooperative when they were told to leave, Muhammad Iqbal said.



They then split into two groups and headed for small alleys and Jalan Sabang in the heart of the Indonesian capital.

Another group emerged in the area around Jalan K S Tubun at around 2.45am.

“They seemed to have been prepared beforehand to be there. All of a sudden, the crowd attacked police dormitory with rocks, firecrackers, molotov and bottles," said Muhammad Iqbal.

"Tear gas was used by the guards on roster,” he said, adding that this crowd entered the dormitory, damaged properties and set at least 10 cars ablaze.

The incident at Jalan K S Tubun went on until 5am, leaving some injured, he added.

A man looks at a car that was set on fire by protesters at Brimob (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

58 PEOPLE ARRESTED

Indonesian authorities have so far arrested 58 people suspected of provoking the riots, Muhammad Iqbal said and investigations are ongoing.

He added that those involved in the riots were mainly from West and Central Java, as well as Banten.

During investigations, police found “an ambulance full of rocks and tools with a party's symbol” and recovered from them “envelopes of money”.

“This morning's incident was not spontaneous, but by design. We ask for your prayers that we can investigate the matter and update the public,” he said.

Some market stalls were set on fire during the anti-Widodo protest in Jakarta AFP/DANY KRISNADHI

DEBUNKING FAKE NEWS

Muhammad Iqbal also debunked fake news that he said had been spreading on social media.

“First, the police never attacked any mosque," he said.

“Second, many photos wrongly claimed that people from a neighbouring country whose people have small eyelids have been used as soldiers.

“Third, officers were not equipped with live rounds. If any, they were not from the military or police.”

A total of 12,000 military personnel are on standby in Jakarta and an additional 20,000 more outside to deal with any potential trouble, he said.

He advised the public to avoid main streets such as Jalan Thamrin and Jalan Sudirman.

“We don't know if there will be any incidents today, but we pray for peace.”