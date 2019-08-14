Volunteer hikers describe moment they found missing Irish teen's body lying by a stream

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: On Wednesday (Aug 14), a group of volunteer hikers read out a statement to the media describing how they had found the body of 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, 10 days after she went missing from a holiday resort in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.

The Irish teenager had been on vacation with her family at Dusun resort, a 30-minute drive from state capital Seremban and located next to a forest reserve, when she went missing from her room on Aug 4.

The disappearance of Nora, who was described by her family as having "learning and developmental disabilities", set off a search comprising more than 100 firefighters and police officers.

By Aug 7, members of the local community, including the Orang Asli, had joined the search mission.

BODY FOUND "LYING ACROSS A STREAM"



Among the volunteers was a group of 24, who claimed they encountered the body of the teenager one-and-a-half hours after beginning Tuesday's search at noon.

Speaking on behalf of the group,Ms Sherley Yap said the volunteers reported at Dusun resort at noon and met a local who then assisted them.



"At noon, we reported to the Dusun resort. We met a local Indian man (whose) family lives in this area (and he) assisted us in this search," said Ms Yap. "At about 12.15pm we started the search. We had 25 members altogether including the Indian man."

They searched an area along a trail from an oil palm plantation near the resort, splitting into two groups to search both sides of the trail before regrouping and heading towards a small stream.

"One of our member(s), the first in line, saw the body lying across a small stream," said Ms Yap.

"We stopped about 10m away from the body," she said. "We all understood we should not go too close to the scene of the body. We don't want to destroy or disturb any evidence, if there is."

"We also understood (not to) take any pictures of the body, of the scene," she added. "So we all did not have any in our phones. It was about 1.40pm; we had found the body."



At a news conference later on Tuesday, police official Mazlan Mansor said Nora was found naked beside a small stream about 2.5km from the resort. The authorities did not say if there were any injuries on her body.

