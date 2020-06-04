HSBC, StanChart banks back China's national security law for Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered rose on Thursday (Jun 4) after the banks backed China's national security law for the city, allaying worries about their businesses getting hurt by any potential political crossfire in their largest market.

In a break from their usual policy of political neutrality, the British banks on Wednesday expressed their support for the law even as it drew global condemnation, including from Britain, and revived anti-government demonstrations in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HSBC shares rose 1.4 per cent in afternoon trade, after trading up 2.8 per cent earlier, and StanChart jumped 2.9 per cent. The broader Hang Seng market index was slightly lower.

"Investors should welcome these statements," said Hao Hong, Hong Kong-based head of research at broker BOCOM International. "It has shored up the confidence ... Hong Kong is a key market for them and its a key trade hub for rest of the region."

HSBC said on Wednesday "respects and supports" legislation that stabilises order in Hong Kong, while Stanchart said it believes China's national security law can help "maintain the long-term stability of Hong Kong".



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hope greater clarity on the final legislative provisions will enable Hong Kong to maintain economic and social stability," a Stanchart spokesperson said.



Hong Kong accounted for 90 per cent of HSBC's pre-tax profit and 41 per cent for StanChart in 2019.

The Global Times, which is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, cited a Chinese expert as saying that HSBC's move should have come earlier, but can also be seen as "never too late".

HSBC was caught up in Hong Kong's months-long anti-government protests that started in 2019, with its branches vandalised and bronze lion statues outside its headquarters defaced during a protest march at the start of this year.

A firefighter douses water on a HSBC ATM vandalised by anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Day. (Photo: Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

Some protesters accused HSBC of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support protesters, accusations the bank has denied.



HSBC backing comes after former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying last Friday called it out for not making its "stance" clear on the law and said that its China business could be "replaced overnight" by banks from China and other countries.

The United States, Australia and Canada have all criticised China for imposing the law on the former British colony.

Some employees of HSBC and StanChart noted that the business imperative was likely the reason for the support.

"The reason for the statement is white terror, forced action to protect the bank's business," Wong, an HSBC staffer in Hong Kong who declined to give his full name, told Reuters.

"When (these) two banks started to take stand, it will be no surprise that other banks will start to follow suit."

A StanChart employee, Tony, who also declined to give his full name, said: "The commercial sector of Hong Kong is definitely influenced by the Chinese government as we need them for our business."

But the Hong Kong Finance General Employee Union, formed in September to bring together the local financial professionals amid pro-democracy protests, has criticised the move.

"HSBC and Standard Chartered should clarify if they are betraying Hong Kong people while most of the governments from the western world are against this evil law and supporting Hong Kong people," union chairman Ka-Wing Kwok said.

