Huge blast rocks gas plant in China, 'many injured': State media

BEIJING: A huge explosion ripped through a gas plant in China's Henan province on Friday (Jul 19), shattering windows and doors of buildings in a 3km radius, state media said.

The number of casualties was not immediately known, but official news agency Xinhua said "many people" were injured at the site of the explosion with two people so far unaccounted for.

The explosion rocked the Yima gasification plant at 5.50pm local time (0950 GMT).

"Many windows and doors within a three-kilometre radius were shattered, and some interior doors were also blown out by the blast," CCTV said on its Twitter-like Weibo social media account.

Screengrab of a video posted on Twitter allegedly shows a huge cloud after the explosion of a gas plant explosion in China on Jul 19, 2019. (Screengrab: Twitter/@HMN_33)

Local media showed amateur videos of a massive column of smoke billowing from the factory. Other images showed the doors and windows of homes blown out.

A bloodied man was seen being helped out of a van in a video posted on social media.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

Deadly industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

In March, an explosion at a chemical plant in eastern Jiangsu province killed 78 people and injured hundreds, blowing out windows of nearby residential buildings.

The powerful explosion in the eastern city of Yancheng toppled several buildings in the industrial park, blew out windows of nearby homes and even dented metal garage doors.

Authorities detained two dozen people in connection with the Mar 21 blast, which prompted the government to order a nationwide inspection of chemical firms.

In 2015, China suffered one of its worst industrial accidents when giant chemical blasts in the northern port city of Tianjin killed at least 165 people.