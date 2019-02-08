Massive grouper weighing more than 240kg sold for RM13,255

Asia

Massive grouper weighing more than 240kg sold for RM13,255

Malaysia's massive garupa
The 241kg fish was reeled in from the depths of the Semarang waters. (Photo: Bernama)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LABUAN: A monstrous grouper weighing 241kg was caught by a Labuan fisherman from the depths of the Semarang waters.

He described the giant catch as "a fish of a golden time", according to local fishmongers.

The fisherman brought the grouper - known locally as keratang - to the Labuan wet market on Wednesday (Feb 6).

It was later sold to a local fish noodle businessman for RM13,255 (US$3,250), said a local fishmonger, Rosli.

The fisherman landed the grouper with a rod and reel after a 30-minute battle in the waters near the Sumandak Charlie oil rig, added Rosli.

The Semarang waters near Labuan are popular for deep sea fishing.

Source: Bernama/aa(mi)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark