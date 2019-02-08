Massive grouper weighing more than 240kg sold for RM13,255
LABUAN: A monstrous grouper weighing 241kg was caught by a Labuan fisherman from the depths of the Semarang waters.
He described the giant catch as "a fish of a golden time", according to local fishmongers.
The fisherman brought the grouper - known locally as keratang - to the Labuan wet market on Wednesday (Feb 6).
It was later sold to a local fish noodle businessman for RM13,255 (US$3,250), said a local fishmonger, Rosli.
The fisherman landed the grouper with a rod and reel after a 30-minute battle in the waters near the Sumandak Charlie oil rig, added Rosli.
The Semarang waters near Labuan are popular for deep sea fishing.