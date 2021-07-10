Hundreds flock to see dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm

Hundreds of people are ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 51cm tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow, named Rani, is 51cm tall and 66cm long, weighing 26kg and so small it can be carried around.

The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's shortest.

A domestic cattle stands next to a dwarf cow named Rani at a cattle farm in Charigram on Jul 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

"We are very confident that this will be very smallest one," said Mohammad Salim, executive at Shikor Agro Industries.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the title is currently held by Manikyam, a cow from the Indian state of Kerala who was 61cm tall when it made it to the record books in 2014.

People take pictures of a dwarf cow named Rani at a cattle farm in Charigram on Jul 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

"Many people are coming from different places to see the mysterious cow, the smallest cow in the world so I also have to be here to see the cow," said one visitor, Ranu Begum.

Bangladesh has extended its lockdown to Jul 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant.