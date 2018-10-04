Hundreds pay respects to Port Dickson fireman killed trying to save teenager

LUKUT, Port Dickson: The sombre mood outside Mr Adnan Othman's terrace home in Lukut was palpable on Thursday morning (Oct 4).



Besides some sniffling and muffled voices, the small corridor packed with hundreds of his friends, family and fellow firefighters was largely silent as they queued to see Mr Adnan's body for one last time.

Advertisement

He was one of six firefighters who tragically drowned after they were caught in a whirlpool while searching for a missing teenager in a mining pond at Taman Putra Perdana in Selangor on Wednesday.

"There's no fireman quite like Adnan," said a colleague from his Water Rescue Unit at the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station. "He (faces) up to danger and isn't scared to risk his life for others."

Mr Adnan leaves behind a wife and two young daughters - aged three and five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Adnan's cousin, who declined to be named, told Channel NewsAsia that the family was in a state of shock.

"It hasn't sunk in yet that he's gone. We are not thinking about the cause of the incident or compensation or whatever, we just want to get through his funeral safe and sound, god willing."

Among those who were present at his funeral were election candidates for the Port Dickson by-election - Mr Isa Samad and Mr Saiful Bukhari, who are independent candidates.

Mr Saiful said: "The good deeds (of all six firefighters) were too big for us. I hope the families remain strong and accept what God has fated for them."



The body of Adnan Othman - one of the 6 firefighters who drowned while trying to save a teenager in Selangor - was carried out from his home in Port Dickson to the mosque for funeral prayers. pic.twitter.com/ChC6jtF2l1 — Amir Yusof (@AmirYusofCNA) October 4, 2018

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia candidate Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and Parti Keadilan Rakyat's communications director Fahmy Fadzil were at the mosque in Lukut to perform funeral prayers for Mr Adnan.

Speaking to reporters at the mosque, Mr Fahmy, who was representing PKR candidate Anwar Ibrahim, urged netizens not to speculate on the cause of the incident and to wait for a formal statement from the authorities.

"I urge netizens and members of the media not to share a supposed video which showcased the last seconds of the six warriors during the rescue mission last night. Let's respect and give the families of the six firefighters some space to grief," said Mr Fahmy.

PKR president-elect Anwar visited Mr Adnan's family after the burial at their home in Taman Jaya.

Takziah untuk mereka yang terkorban ketika misi menyelamat. Kalian adalah perwira dan pejuang. Al Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/U0JzcExNYi — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 4, 2018

In a Twitter post earlier on Thursday morning, Mr Anwar paid tribute to all six firemen who were killed.

"My condolences to those who lost their lives during the rescue mission. You are all heroes and warriors," he wrote.

