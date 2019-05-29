Hygiene lapses found at Ramadan bazaars in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council announced on Wednesday (May 29) that it found hygiene lapses at Ramadan bazaars during its inspections across the city.

Several people working at the bazaars had not been vaccinated against typhoid, which is mandatory to prevent an outbreak of food poisoning, it said.

The inspections revealed that the business licence holders or main hawkers had been vaccinated, but not the workers at the stall, said Johor Bahru mayor Amran A Rahman.

"A handful of them, especially the workers, deliberately did not take typhoid shots to save cost," he told reporters after a city council meeting.

Mr Amran also said that several workers were found to not have put on caps and aprons as required.

Apart from that, some businesses were still using polystyrene containers to pack food despite the material having been banned for several years in Malaysia.

This Ramadan, the Johor Bahru City Council has conducted cleanliness inspections on 20 bazaars and 1,373 traders, and issued 56 compounds for various offences.