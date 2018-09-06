I am ready to serve: Anwar Ibrahim

BALAKONG, Selangor: Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar Ibrahim announced on Thursday (Sep 6) that he is ready to serve Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the people after a four-year break from politics.

“My break at Sungai Buloh was too long - four years long. Now it is time for me to come out fighting alongside with my friends in PH," Mr Anwar said.

Advertisement

“I am Anwar Ibrahim and I am still strong. I can still fight now. It is not an easy task to change a 61-year old government but I will be with all of you.”

The 71-year-old was speaking on the sidelines of the Poh Tong dinner, held in conjunction with the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Present at the event was PH candidate for the Balakong state by-election Wong Siew Ki, as well as Selangor Democratic Action Party secretary and PH by-election director Ean Yong Hian Wah.

The seat was vacated after assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee died on Jul 20 following a traffic accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Wong Siew Ki will contest for the seat in a straight fight against the Malaysia Chinese Association candidate Tan Chee Teong.

Mr Anwar called on voters to come out and cast their ballots on Saturday to give the mandate to PH.

“Many of my colleagues are in the Cabinet today. They are working hard to fight corruption and solve previous problems.

“Give them the opportunity to work hard for you (people), give our young candidate this Saturday to bring about changes to all of you,” he said.

Mr Anwar spent about 15 minutes at the event before rushing to the Seri Setia by-election campaign.