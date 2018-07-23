'I'd work 36 hours a day if I could': Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (Jul 23) said he is now working around the clock and would "work 36 hours a day" if it was possible.

The prime minister was commenting on claims of low attendance of Cabinet ministers and their deputies at parliament sittings, and if he planned to put in place key performance indicators (KPI) for them.

Dr Mahathir said they should attend the sittings as often as possible. However, he noted that they also had other duties to perform.

“I'm already stretching my time for as long as possible," he told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia's parliament.

"I'm working 24 hours a day; if you can find me more time in one day, 36 hours perhaps, I will also work for 36 hours."

When asked if he was satisfied with the current parliament attendance rate on the government side, Mahathir said: "I'm never satisfied with anything, but I think they should improve and they should have proper excuses for not attending.”

Last Wednesday, opposition members of parliament criticised the absence of many ministers and their deputies for missing an afternoon session at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur.

The absences were due to the Cabinet holding its weekly meeting in Putrajaya. The government has since moved the weekly Cabinet meeting to Friday when parliament is in session.

