I don't interfere with my husband's official duties, says Rosmah: Bernama

PEKAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's wife, Rosmah Mansor on Sunday (May 6) reiterated that she has never interfered with the official duties of her husband in governing the country, news agency Bernama reported.

She said various slanders were hurled at her and she believed that these were "attacks" to openly bring down the prime minister.

"I want to tell you, I have never interfered with Datuk's business, especially those relating to the government. I don't understand why people still connect me with my husband's duties.

"All sort of stories people have been talking about me, until people are scared of me. Just look at YouTube, all kinds of defamation are hurled at me, that's all they do," Bernama reported her as saying during the Women Walk The World programme on Sunday.

Rosmah also expressed disappointment when the services rendered by her husband were not being appreciated and even condemned by certain quarters, according to Bernama.

"For them, everything is not right, the government is not right. Datuk Najib is not right, the people's representative is not right ... nobody knows how exhausted he (Najib) is every day in managing the country.

"Don't think I control him, my job is to take care of my husband and family but people don't know my husband is dedicated ... my husband takes care of the people even more, especially the people in Pekan.



"I take care of my household, my husband thinks more of the people's problem," Bernama reported her as saying.



Rosmah also reminded the people in Pekan not to be easily deceived by 'parachute' candidates who came to try their luck to become the Pekan MP.



"They want to be the elected representative and pledge all kinds of things ... like a man trying to woo a woman ... can they give the commitment to the people of Pekan like Datuk Seri (Najib) does?



"I hope the people of Pekan are not easily swayed by these sweet promises while all this time, Datuk Seri Najib has been looking after the people's welfare as best as he can," she said, according to Bernama.

