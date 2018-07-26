I have no knowledge of letter to CIA: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said on Thursday (Jul 26) that he has no knowledge of a letter allegedly sent to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that had asked for US support in the event Barisan Nasional (BN) won the 14th general election.

"I cannot confirm nor deny it. I have no knowledge. The letter was written by the agency; whether they wrote the letter or not, you have to ask them, not me,” he said.

Najib was asked to comment on Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s statement that the government should investigate the matter because it involves the sovereignty of the country and can be seen as inviting foreign interference in Malaysia’s domestic affairs.

It was reported that the three-page letter, allegedly written by a senior official from a unit under the Prime Minister’s Department, had appealed to the US to support the then Najib's administration "even if BN won the election by a simple majority or just one seat".