‘I’m not satisfied with performance of Cabinet ministers’: Malaysia PM Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (Sep 7) said that he is not satisfied with the achievement and performance of Cabinet ministers since they were appointed to their respective portfolios in the new government.

"I’m not satisfied. If possible, I want (something that has been directed) to be settled yesterday, not today," said the Pakatan Harapan chairman.

Mahathir was speaking after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Menara Yayasan Selangor.

Also present were PKR president and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, AMANAH president Mohamad Sabu, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Mahathir lambasted the actions of some government officials for delaying decisions until they had to be transferred to another department.

"Due to certain reasons, we are unable to meet 100 per cent of our promises. The damage in the government is far worse as some people delayed implementing the decisions that have been made.

"We found that there are officials who are still loyal to the previous administration and Najib Razak. We appointed officers as ministers are entitled to get their staff. Despite my approval of their appointments, they are still not getting their salaries, purportedly something is wrong with the appointment.

"It is only when the Cabinet decided to take action, the salary is paid," he said.

Mahathir also refuted allegations that the government failed to take action against previous government leaders found to have committed criminal offences.

"Some thought the government is not taking firm action against leaders of the old government involved in crimes. I would like to clarify that we are complying with the law, so the government needs strong evidence before bringing them to court.

Mahathir added that the government is focusing on cases with strong evidence that will be able to result in a conviction when brought to court.

"We are focusing on major cases which require strong evidence but also smaller cases which involved other leaders in the old administration,” he said.

In another development related to a court case involving former prime minister Najib Razak, Mahathir said that additional charges will be made against the former leader.

Mahathir said that the investigations involving Najib’s case are taking a long time because of the lack of cooperation from people who know the facts of the case.

"Sometimes we don't get the full cooperation from people who know the facts and sometimes it is difficult to get the documents to back the allegations made," he said.