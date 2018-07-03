I want break from political posts, says Malaysia's Khairy Jamaluddin

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Tuesday (Jul 3) said he was planning to "take a short break" from political posts.

The Rembau member of parliament said he wanted to rest, but would still attend the Dewan Rakyat sessions and perform his duties as MP.

Khairy was defeated by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last Saturday after contesting the post of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president.



Khairy added that he had no interest in assuming the role as opposition head in Parliament.



He said that the post of opposition head would be decided by the opposition MPs, who have not held a meeting yet.

“Actually, right now, I do not want to hold any posts,” he told reporters after the handing-over-of-duties ceremony to the new Youth and Sports Minister.



Asked if he felt he was qualified for the post, Khairy said: “Yes. But I want to take a short break and make sure I can speak up freely and assure that my party can perform.



“If we hold a post, we are bound by it,” he said.

Khairy’s name was proposed as the new opposition head in Parliament by several UMNO members including Youth head Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

However, at his first press conference as the new UMNO president, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Khairy’s status would be determined in a party meeting.

He said the discussion would be held soon and is expected to be before Dewan Rakyat commences on Jul 16.