No import declaration made on jewellery sent to Rosmah Mansor: Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: There was no import declaration made to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department regarding the delivery of 44 pieces of jewellery linked to Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, according to the country's finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

“From a check of the records available under the customs information system for seven years in line with the period of record keeping, it was found that there were no import declarations made on the jewellery,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry in parliament on Tuesday (Jul 31).

According to Lim, it was an offence if no import declaration was made on imported items and the items could be seized.

“If police reports could not link the said consignment with any offence, the customs can link it to the Customs Act 1967 as it is an offence and can lead to various actions including seizures,” he said.

Based in Beirut, wholesale jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL is suing Rosmah, demanding she return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her on consignment or pay almost RM60 million (US$14.79 million) for all the items.

However Rosmah denied that she had bought the jewellery in a statement of defence filed last week.

The items were among the money, jewellery, luxury handbags, luxury watches and other items worth an estimated RM1.1 billion which were seized from premises linked to Najib.