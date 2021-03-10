In message to China, India announces talks with Biden, Australia, Japan

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday (Mar 9) with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, India announced, boosting an emerging four-way alliance often cast as a bulwark against China.

It will be one of the first summits, albeit in virtual format, for Biden, who has vowed to revive US alliances and held his first virtual summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India, announcing the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the leaders would consult on topics including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic - two key priorities for Biden.

"The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The talks, also involving Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will touch as well on promoting maritime security and "ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines" to fight COVID-19 in Asia, the Indian statement said.

The other three nations in the so-called "Quad" did not immediately confirm the meeting, although Japan said that Suga spoke by phone on Thursday with Modi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CHINA'S GROWING ASSERTIVENESS

Suga, it said, voiced alarm about China's "unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and China Sea" as well as the status of rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The summit follows talks on Feb 18 between the foreign ministers of the Quad when they pressed jointly for a restoration of democracy in Myanmar after the military ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.

US officials cast the meeting as a key way of exerting pressure as India and Japan enjoy closer relationships with Myanmar's military - which has historically counted on China as its main source of support.

Advertisement

The Quad foreign ministers, however, were careful not to make an explicit mention of China which has voiced alarm at what it sees as an effort to gang up on its interests in Asia.

After Biden's election, Chinese state media had printed articles calling on India to end the Quad, seeing New Delhi as the most likely opponent.

But views have hardened in India after a pitched battle in the Himalayas last year killed at least 20 Indian troops. China has named four dead in confirmation that took half a year.

Australia has also shown growing willingness to participate in the Quad as relations deteriorate with Beijing, last year joining naval exercises with the three other nations off India's shores.

The Quad was launched in 2007 by Japan's then prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was alarmed at China's growing assertiveness around Asia.