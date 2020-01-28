In photos: Life at the virus-stricken 'ghost town' of China's Wuhan

BEIJING: As of Tuesday (Jan 28), more than 100 people in China have died and about 4,500 infected globally by a new coronavirus that is being compared to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of 2003.

The deadly contagion first emerged in China's central city of Wuhan in Hubei province, home to 11 million people.

Since then, it has been described as a "ghost town" with residents staying home, cars banned from the roads and store shelves emptied of masks, disinfectants and even full body suits.

Even basic food items like milk and eggs have become scarce.

Here are some scenes from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak:



A man wearing a protective mask walks in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

Members of a family are seen in their house in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

A family looks out the window from their home in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

The Chinese government extended the week-long Chinese New Year holiday by three days to Feb 2 in a bid to contain the virus. Many big businesses, such as Alibaba and Tencent, are going a step further, telling employees to work from home until Feb 7 and not return to the office until Feb 10.

In this Jan 27, 2020 photo, a worker takes the temperature of a customer at the entrance of a Walmart store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: AP/Arek Rataj)

Hotel workers wearing protective masks exercise in the lobby during a staff briefing in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 28, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

A man puts a protective mask in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

An empty road is seen in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

A lone car drives down a deserted street in Wuhan on Jan 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: AP/Arek Rataj)

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

A medical worker in protective gear walks in the street near a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 27, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

The only places in Wuhan that appear to remain crowded are the hospitals, which are overwhelmed.

People wait as medical staff wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

In this photo taken on Jan 25, 2020, medical staff wearing protective clothing arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan. (Photo: AFP/Hector Rertamal)

Workers unload canisters of disinfectant from a truck in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

A worker wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant along a path in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: AP/Arek Rataj)

Government workers spray disinfectant along a street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

A government worker sprays disinfectant on a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 28, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

The Chinese government is racing to build two new hospitals in Wuhan to help deal with the situation.

Excavators are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: cnsphoto via REUTERS)

This aerial photo shows excavators and trucks at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 27, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

Construction workers at the sites of new hospitals in Wuhan are checked for fevers when they arrive and again during their breaks AFP/Hector RETAMAL

Workers in protective gear catch a giant salamander that was reported to have escaped from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 27, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

Workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant salamander that was reported to have escaped from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Jan 27, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hector Retamal)

