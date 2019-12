SINGAPORE: From Pyongyang to Singapore, Asia welcomed the new decade - some with festivities and fireworks; others with protests and slogans.

Millions partied the night away at New Year's Eve countdowns or prepared for the new year with prayers and candles.

Celebrations were muted in Hong Kong, where protesters formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls, while Indians held citizenship law "protest parties" on Tuesday (Dec 31).



Here's how Asia crossed over into 2020:



People celebrate after midnight during a countdown event to mark the New Year at the Bosingak pavilion in central Seoul on Jan 1, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

Buddhists light candles to form letters meaning, "Best wishes for a Happy New Year," during New Year celebrations at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 1, 2020. (Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People attend New Year celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 1, 2020. (Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Singapore rang in the new decade with a spectacular fireworks display across Marina Bay.

Revellers take a selfie while arriving for a New Year countdown party outside a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mladen ANTONOV)

Indians prepare a huge kite to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Indian school children pose for the cameras during an event to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Performers rehearse before a New Year's Eve countdown event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in Bejiing, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Performers wait backstage before a New Year's Eve countdown event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in Bejiing, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A man walks near a light sculpture before a New Year’s Eve countdown event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in Bejiing, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

New Year's fireworks light up the sky as protesters gather gather during a demonstration in Hong Kong. (Photo: AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters celebrate the New Year during a demonstration in Hong Kong, early Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020. (Photo: AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Pakistani children light candles to welcome the New Year in Lahore on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Arif Ali)

Iraqis gather near the citadel of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, during New Year's eve celebrations on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/SAFIN HAMED)

A woman wears a 2020 headband on the eve of the New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd RASFAN)

People visit Kanda Myojin Shrine to offer New Year prayers in Tokyo on Jan 1, 2020.(Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI)

Japanese priestess prepare for New Year prayers at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI)

A man wearing a fox mask participates in a parade held to celebrate the New Year, Jan 1, 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

People carry large fox masks during a parade held to celebrate the New year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire react as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PRAKASH MATHEMA)

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire react as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dec 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PRAKASH MATHEMA)