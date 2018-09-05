In pictures: Typhoon Jebi cuts a path of devastation across Osaka

TOKYO: Japan continues to weather Typhoon Jebi, with Osaka enduring the brunt of the storm's fury. As of Wednesday (Sep 5) noon, Typhoon Jebi claimed at least ten lives and injured scores more.



Here is an overview of the damage done by the strongest storm to have hit Japan in 25 years.



Boats float along with debris during Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. (Photo: TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS)

Damaged vehicles blown over by strong winds in Osaka. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)

Cars are seen piled up into each other after being blown by typhoon Jebi's strong winds. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)





A damaged tanker, after it collided with a bridge connecting to Kansai International airport in Izumisano city, in Osaka prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

An aerial view shows the damage caused by Typhoon Jebi to a bridge leading to Kansai International Airport. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)

Damage from loose construction scaffolding due to strong winds from Typhoon Jebi. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)

Damaged traffic boards and telecommunication relay poles are seen after they were brought down by strong winds caused by Typhoon Jebi in Osaka on Sep 4, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

Typhoon Jebi's name is derived from the Korean word for "swallow". It follows heavy rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people in June.



The extensive infrastructural damage has also left more than 1.2 million households without power.



A shattered shopfront window in Osaka. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)

Scores of containers are seen strewn across a container yard in Osaka after they were blown over by strong winds brought on by Typhoon Jebi. (Photo: AFP/JIJI PRESS)

High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture as Typhoon Jebi hits Japan's Pacific coast. (Photo: Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP)

Travellers have also been affected by the typhoon; Singapore Airlines was forced to cancel several flights to and from Osaka. The torrential downpour flooded parts of Kansai International Airport's runways, leaving planes grounded and travel plans in tatters.

An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter shows flooding at the Kansai International Airport. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

A photo circulating on social media shows flooding at Osaka's Kansai International Airport as Typhoon Jebi battered Japan's western coast on Sep 4, 2018. (Photo: Twitter/Stephenie Kunz)

An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter shows damage to the terminal building of Kansai International Airport on Sep 5, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

According to local reports, it could take several days to a week to reopen Kansai airport depending on the damage.

Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen on a street in Osaka. (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)

Pedestrians in Osaka struggle against strong wind and rain brought on by Typhoon Jebi. (Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)