Increase of Mekong River dolphin population a positive sign: WWF

PHNOM PENH: Results from a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Cambodia Fisheries Administration census released on Monday (Apr 23) showed that the population of critically endangered river dolphins in the Mekong has slightly risen from 2015.

This is the first increase since the authorities started keeping records more than 20 years ago and gives a positive indication of the health of the Mekong River, which more than 60 million people depend on for their livelihood.

According to the census, the Mekong dolphin population increased from 80 in 2015 to 92 last year. There were also fewer deaths - two in 2017, compared to nine in 2015.

“It is a positive sign, and it gives us hope and encouragement,” said Seng Teak, Country Director of WWF-Cambodia.



However, he said WWF would like to see the numbers increase even more.



Apart from reflecting the health of the Mekong River, the dolphins are also important for the tourism sector, which affects the livelihoods of locals in the area.



“The loss of dolphins is a big loss of our national heritage,” Seng Teak said.



The Mekong dolphin population faces a number of threats, including poaching, illegal and destructive fishing practices, and tourism, as well as infrastructure development projects, the report stated.



Since 2015, a total of 36 poachers have been arrested, with 16 successful prosecutions, and 358,725m of fishing nets removed from the core dolphin habitat.

Although US$350,000 (S$460,000) is spent on the conservation of the Mekong River every year, Director-General of Cambodia's Fisheries Administration, Eng Cheasan, said he still has worries about the dangers faced by the dolphins.



However, Cheasan also recognises that the hard work is bearing fruit: “We still keep working on preventing, protecting and conservation … We will continue to work better (and include) education in order to have more participation from people in that area.”



The government and WWF are also looking to diversify the livelihoods of locals in the area. Cheasan said: “We will try to look for other partners for cooperation to create other careers as options to reduce the impact from fishing and other crimes that affect the protected and conservative area.”

