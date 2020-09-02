India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday (Sep 2) banned 118 Chinese apps as it stepped up economic hostilities over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbours.

The Information Technology Ministry said the apps - including services provided by China Internet giant Tencent - promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Advertisement

Advertisement

India and China have become embroiled in a series of deadly battles and showdowns on their Himalayan border in recent weeks.

The June clash in the Ladakh region, in the western part of their border, was the worst violence between the Asian giants in decades and there has been little sign of a reduction in tension, with more military action in the past week.

Both sides then agreed to pull back with military chiefs in the region holding five rounds of talks. But the Indian military said this week Beijing had reneged on the deal by carrying out "provocative military movements to change the status quo".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, India said it had moved troops to its eastern stretch of border with China.

The movement of troops to the eastern district of Anjaw, in Arunachal Pradesh state, which China also claims, raises the prospect of a wider face-off though both government and military officials in India ruled out any imminent confrontation.