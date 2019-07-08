At least 29 people killed after bus crashes off Indian expressway

AGRA, India: At least 29 people were killed after a bus careered off one of India's busiest expressways and into a ravine on Monday (Jul 8), police said.

The driver was suspected to have fallen asleep before the double-decker bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Yamuna expressway between Delhi and Agra, according to police.



About 50 people were aboard the bus when the accident took place about 4.15am local time. It fell into a river below the road, crushing the top deck of the bus, with water complicating the rescue efforts, police added.

One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep.



20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest.



"Twenty-nine persons have died and 18 others are injured," said Agra district magistrate N G Ravi Kumar at the scene of the accident.



More than a dozen passengers were injured and have been admitted to hospital, police was quoted as saying by local media reports.

Police at the accident site where a fell into a ravine on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday, Jul 8, 2019. (Photo: Twitter/AGRA POLICE)

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid his condolences and asked authorities to provide all necessary help to the injured and families of those killed in the crash, NDTV reported.



He has also ordered a probe to find out the exact cause of the accident, with the committee set to provide a report within 24 hours of the crash.