India army apprehends Chinese soldier amid military standoff

SRINAGAR, India: The Indian military said it apprehended a Chinese soldier on Monday (Oct 19) in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a months-long military standoff along their disputed border.

A statement by the Indian army said the soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long from China’s People’s Liberation Army, was apprehended inside Indian-controlled Ladakh’s Demchok area and was to be released soon.

“As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities,” the statement said.

China did not immediately comment about the soldier’s capture.

The high-altitude standoff between the Asian giants began in early May with a fierce brawl, and exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists on Jun 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China is believed to also have had casualties, but has not given any details.

The nuclear-armed rivals have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

India and China have stationed tens of thousands of rival soldiers on both sides backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets and are bracing for a harsh winter in the cold-desert region, where temperatures can fall to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

They have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between their foreign ministers and defence ministers in Moscow last month.

Although the standoff has persisted, the talks seem to have calmed the situation along the border, with no new military aggression reported for a month now.

