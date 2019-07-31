Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found

BANGALORE: Authorities on Wednesday (Jul 31) confirmed they have located the body of Indian coffee baron VG Siddhartha from near Netravathi river, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain that beat Starbucks at its own game in India, was last seen on Monday next to the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru and reported missing soon after by his chauffeur.

Authorities launced a major search operation, and a fisherman found the body on the bank of the river.

"Siddhartha's body was found early this morning," Sasikanth Senthil, deputy commissioner of South Karnataka police, told AFP

"We have sent his body for post mortem analysis now and are awaiting results."

The body will be handed over to the tycoon's family after legal formalities are completed, said Sandeep Patil, Mangaluru police commissioner.

Patil said an investigation was underway to determine whether Siddhartha took his own life.



Television channels had showed rescue workers in rubber boats scouring the Nethravathi river near a bridge where Siddhartha, who hails from a coffee-growing family, was last seen.



Siddhartha left Bangalore on Monday night at first telling his family he was going to the hill resort of Saklesharm, reports said.

He was in fact travelling to Mangaluru, a port city about 350km from India's tech hub of Bengaluru, when he had asked his driver to wait for him on a bridge while he went for a walk, a police official had told Reuters.



When Siddhartha did not return, the driver alerted the police.



"A LOT OF HARASSMENT" FROM TAX AUTHORITIES

Siddhartha's disappearance had spooked investors, which dragged Coffee Day Enterprises shares 20 per cent lower on Tuesday.



The company said directors had discussed a letter to the board purportedly signed by the 57-year-old chairman in which he admitted mistakes handling his affairs.

"I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me," said the letter, which was released by the company.

"I fought for a long time but today I have given up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares."

He also said he had faced "a lot of harassment" from the Indian tax authorities.

"My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur," he declared in the letter, which was dated Jul 27.

Siddhartha's family has been in the coffee business for more than 130 years.

On taking it over, he set up the Cafe Coffee Day chain in 1996 and also became one of the world's biggest coffee traders, as well the as owner of Asia's biggest coffee plantation.

Siddhartha owned about 12,000 hectares of plantations and his Amalgamated Bean Company (ABC) is India's largest exporter of green coffee.

Cafe Coffee Day has more than 1,700 stores, mainly in India, but also in Malaysia, Egypt, Czech Republic and Austria, employing more than 30,000 people. US giant Starbucks has so far managed to open just over 150 stores in India.

Siddhartha married a daughter of S M Krishna, a former foreign minister and chief minister of Karnataka, making him one of the country's best-connected tycoons.

But his empire came under pressure after the tax authorities launched raids on company offices in several cities in 2017. Reports said Siddhartha was in talks with Coca-Cola about selling a major stake.

