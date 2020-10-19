India coronavirus infections rise by 55,722

MUMBAI: India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.55 million on Monday (Oct 19), having risen by 55,722 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The world's second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, which has around 8.1 million.

However, India recorded its lowest death toll in nearly four months on Monday with 579 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 114,610.

