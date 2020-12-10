India's COVID-19 case level a third of its September peak

NEW DELHI: India is reporting 31,521 newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, dropping to just over a third of the peak level seen in mid-September.

India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000 for more than a month.

The health ministry also reported 412 deaths on Thursday (Dec 10), raising India’s total fatalities to 141,772.

India’s health ministry says some coronavirus vaccines are likely to receive licences in the next few weeks. It has outlined an initial plan to immunise 300 million people.

Three vaccine companies have applied for early approval in India: Serum Institute of India, which has been licensed to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer and Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

