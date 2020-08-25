India reports more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

MUMBAI: India reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day on Tuesday (Aug 25), as infections moved beyond cities and spread further into smaller towns.

India reported 60,975 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3.17 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deaths rose by 848, taking the total number to 58,390.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement