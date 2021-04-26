India COVID-19 cases sets new global record for 5th straight day

BENGALURU: India on Monday (Apr 26) set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.

With 352,991 new cases, India's total caseload has crossed 17 million. Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced criticism that it let its guard down, allowing big religious and political gatherings to take place when India's cases plummeted to below 10,000 a day and did not plan on building up its healthcare systems.



Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices that they were unable to cope with the rush of patients.

People were arranging stretchers and oxygen cylinders outside hospitals as they desperately pleaded for authorities to take patients in, Reuters photographers said.

"Every day, it the same situation, we are left with two hours of oxygen, we only get assurances from the authorities," one doctor said on television.

Singapore, the United States and Germany have sent vaccine components and medical equipment, including much-needed oxygen-related supplies, to help India tackle the crisis.

The European Commission has also said it aims to send oxygen and medicines to India after receiving a request from Delhi.



