India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

MUMBAI: India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the federal health ministry said on Monday (Sep 14).

The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.

Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick. More than 1,100 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.

On Sunday, India said it was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces.

"India is considering emergency authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccination," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "If there is a consensus we may go ahead with it, especially in the case of senior citizens and people working in high-risk settings."

Vardhan said the timeline on Phase III trials could be shortened by giving emergency authorisation, but stressed no corners would be cut in clinical trials and that a vaccine would only be made available when the government could ensure its safety and efficacy.

He said no date has been set for a vaccine launch, but added results of trials should be clear by the first quarter of 2021.



