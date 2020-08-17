India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000
MUMBAI: India's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday (Aug 17), as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.
The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million.
India is only third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of the largest number of reported COVID-19 infections.
The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921.
