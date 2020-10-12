India's COVID-19 infections rise to 7.12 million

Asia

India's COVID-19 infections rise to 7.12 million

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India Oct 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

BENGALURU: India's total coronavirus cases rose by 66,732 in the last 24 hours to 7.12 million on Monday (Oct 12) morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

Source: Reuters/kv

